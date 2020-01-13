UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Calls On Iraqi Gov't To Punish Those Responsible For Attack On Air Base In Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:10 AM

Pompeo Calls On Iraqi Gov't to Punish Those Responsible For Attack on Air Base in Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Iraqi government to take all possible measures to protect its military bases and hold accountable those responsible for the recent shelling of the Balad military air base, which houses US troops.

"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and call on the Government of #Iraq to hold those responsible for this attack on the Iraqi people accountable," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The secretary added that the violations of Iraqi sovereignty by militant groups must come to an end.

The Balad air base in the central Saladin province of Iraq was hit by at least five rockets on Sunday.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) told Sputnik that US soldiers were not injured in the incident at the base.

Iraqi military bases housing US personnel faced multiple attacks over the past two months.

In one of the most recent cases on Wednesday, Tehran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting US forces in response to the killing of Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike in Iraq. No one was injured as a result of that attack either, according to Washington.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Washington Twitter Iraq Tehran United States Sunday All Government Housing Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.