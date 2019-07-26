UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Calls On Turkey To Not Make S-400 System Operational - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:20 AM

Pompeo Calls on Turkey to Not Make S-400 System Operational - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Turkey to not make the Russian S-400 air defense system operational, media reported.

Pompeo said the United States can impose more sanctions on Turkey and expects the S-400 system would not become operational, Bloomberg news said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia completed the first stage of shipments containing the S-400 air defense system's components.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the S-400 system would become fully operational for the country's military by April 2020.

On Tuesday, top Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a letter to President Donald Trump called for sanctions on Turkey for acquiring the S-400 system. The lawmakers said that without a firm action by the United States its sanctions regime on Russia will suffer.

The White House said in a statement ton July 17 that the purchase of the S-400 system had made it impossible to keep Turkey in the F-35 fighter jet program. Washington subsequently said it was working to unwind its relationship with Ankara in the F-35 program.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry called the US move a unilateral step that may bring irreparable damage to bilateral relations.

Russia and Turkey had signed an agreement for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017.

The United States and NATO member states criticized the agreement and expressed concerns over the S-400 system's incompatibility with NATO's air and missile defense systems.

