Pompeo Calls Upon Iraqi Government to Exercise Restraint During Mass Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi and called on Baghdad to show restraint during mass demonstrations which often turn violent with security forces brutally dispersing the protesters.

"Pompeo condemned the recent violence in Iraq and noted that those who violated human rights should be held accountable. Secretary Pompeo reiterated that peaceful public demonstrations are a fundamental element of all democracies, and emphasized that there is no place for violence in demonstrations, either by security forces or protestors. The Secretary lamented the tragic loss of life over the past few days and urged the Iraqi government to exercise maximum restraint," Pompeo said as quoted by the State Department.

The US State Secretary also called on the Iraqi prime minister to take immediate steps to meet the demands and complaints of the public through implementing reform and anti-corruption measures.

Iraq has seen violent rallies since last week. The protesters demanded economic reforms, putting an end to corruption and dismissing the government. The country's security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. According to human rights activists, more than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces and over 6,000 people were injured over this period.