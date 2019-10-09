UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Calls Upon Iraqi Government To Exercise Restraint During Mass Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:33 PM

Pompeo Calls Upon Iraqi Government to Exercise Restraint During Mass Protests

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi and called on Baghdad to show restraint during mass demonstrations which often turn violent with security forces brutally dispersing the protesters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo held a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi and called on Baghdad to show restraint during mass demonstrations which often turn violent with security forces brutally dispersing the protesters.

"Pompeo condemned the recent violence in Iraq and noted that those who violated human rights should be held accountable. Secretary Pompeo reiterated that peaceful public demonstrations are a fundamental element of all democracies, and emphasized that there is no place for violence in demonstrations, either by security forces or protestors. The Secretary lamented the tragic loss of life over the past few days and urged the Iraqi government to exercise maximum restraint," Pompeo said as quoted by the State Department.

The US State Secretary also called on the Iraqi prime minister to take immediate steps to meet the demands and complaints of the public through implementing reform and anti-corruption measures.

Iraq has seen violent rallies since last week. The protesters demanded economic reforms, putting an end to corruption and dismissing the government. The country's security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. According to human rights activists, more than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces and over 6,000 people were injured over this period.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Prime Minister Water Iraq Baghdad Gas All Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Expert stresses precautionary measures to prevent ..

3 minutes ago

Indian claim of easing IOK siege rejected as rubbi ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Stresses That All Problems in Syria's North ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Seeking to Return 14 Children of Life-I ..

9 minutes ago

Firing incident injures a police sub-inspector in ..

9 minutes ago

Force Commander Northern Areas lays floral wreath ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.