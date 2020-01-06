(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo was one of the key supporters of the military operation against Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and had asked President Donald Trump months ago to instigate the attack, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing anonymous senior US officials.

In the early hours of Friday, the United States carried out an airstrike near the Baghdad airport, killing Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Muhandis. The United States believes that both officials were behind recent attacks on military bases, as well as other activities targeting the US in the region, including organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

According to the sources, as cited by the newspaper, Pompeo spoke with Trump multiple times every day during the week prior to the killing of Soleimani to get the operation to go through.

On December 29, Pompeo along with several other defense officials, traveled to Trump's private club in the state of Florida and presented possible responses to Iranian aggression, including the killing of Soleimani, one source said.

Pompeo had began campaigning for the operation months ago but was met with initial resistance from Trump. However, recent changes to Trump's national security team and the president's desire not to appear hesitant ahead of his 2020 election campaign, gave Pompeo the green light to push for the operation, the outlet said.

The killing of Soleimani has led to an increase in tensions in the region. Iranian leaders vowed to avenge the US "crime." Iran pulled completely from the 2015 nuclear deal on Sunday and threatened to attack US forces within its strike range. Washington warned that it would retaliate.