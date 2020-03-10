UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Canada's Freeland Discuss Coronavirus Response - US State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Pompeo, Canada's Freeland Discuss Coronavirus Response - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed steps to address the coronavirus outbreak and the Venezuela crisis, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Secretary Pompeo and Deputy Prime Minister Freeland discussed various issues key to the close US-Canada partnership, including the crisis in Venezuela, [and] steps to address the COVID-19 outbreak," Ortagus said after the call on Monday.

The new strand of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has wreaked havoc in the United States and Canada, with several US exchanges down more than 7%, while the Toronto Stock Exchange has plunged by more than 10% on the day.

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, in at least 100 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University's virus tracker.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada United States Venezuela Toronto Stock Exchange Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

46 minutes ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

1 hour ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

3 hours ago

Arteta says no easy answer despite inside knowledg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.