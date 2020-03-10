(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland discussed steps to address the coronavirus outbreak and the Venezuela crisis, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"Secretary Pompeo and Deputy Prime Minister Freeland discussed various issues key to the close US-Canada partnership, including the crisis in Venezuela, [and] steps to address the COVID-19 outbreak," Ortagus said after the call on Monday.

The new strand of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has wreaked havoc in the United States and Canada, with several US exchanges down more than 7%, while the Toronto Stock Exchange has plunged by more than 10% on the day.

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, in at least 100 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University's virus tracker.