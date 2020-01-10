UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo, Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Expanding NATO Force In Iraq - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:21 PM

Pompeo, Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Expanding NATO Force in Iraq - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed expanding the NATO mission in Iraq with his Canadian counterpart Francois Philippe Champagne, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed expanding the NATO mission in Iraq with his Canadian counterpart Francois Philippe Champagne, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also spoke about the Iranian regime's continued aggressive and destabilizing actions in the region and steps to contain it, specifically, the opportunity for an expanded NATO force in Iraq and appropriate burden sharing," Ortagus said.

Amid escalating tensions with Iran following the airstrike that killed Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and the subsequent Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing US and NATO allied troops, US President Donald Trump called for an expanded NATO mission to the middle East, which he coined NATOME.

Pompeo also expressed condolences for the Canadians that died in the crash of a Ukrainian jet in Iran earlier this week.

Related Topics

NATO Iran Iraq Trump Died Middle East Housing Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

60 minutes ago

Pentagon: 'aggressive' Russian naval ship nearly c ..

5 minutes ago

Int'l dengue moot's purpose to seek expert views: ..

5 minutes ago

German man dies three years after colleague poison ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan High Court's Judges inspects Gwadar Ca ..

5 minutes ago

South Korean Prosecutors Return Empty-Handed From ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.