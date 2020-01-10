Pompeo, Canadian Foreign Minister Discuss Expanding NATO Force in Iraq - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed expanding the NATO mission in Iraq with his Canadian counterpart Francois Philippe Champagne, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed expanding the NATO mission in Iraq with his Canadian counterpart Francois Philippe Champagne, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also spoke about the Iranian regime's continued aggressive and destabilizing actions in the region and steps to contain it, specifically, the opportunity for an expanded NATO force in Iraq and appropriate burden sharing," Ortagus said.

Amid escalating tensions with Iran following the airstrike that killed Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani and the subsequent Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing US and NATO allied troops, US President Donald Trump called for an expanded NATO mission to the middle East, which he coined NATOME.

Pompeo also expressed condolences for the Canadians that died in the crash of a Ukrainian jet in Iran earlier this week.