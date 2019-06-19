UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Cancels Solidarity Visit To Sri Lanka

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 09:53 PM

Pompeo cancels solidarity visit to Sri Lanka

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled a trip to Sri Lanka where he planned to show solidarity with Christians attacked in Easter Sunday suicide bombings, officials said Wednesday

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled a trip to Sri Lanka where he planned to show solidarity with Christians attacked in Easter Sunday suicide bombings, officials said Wednesday.

The US embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement that Pompeo had "unavoidable scheduling conflicts" on a trip next week that will take him to neighboring India, Japan and South Korea.

"Secretary Pompeo regrets that he is no longer able to visit Colombo at this time," the embassy said.

"He hopes to travel to Sri Lanka at a later date to underscore our strong partnership with Sri Lanka, which is rooted in a commitment to democracy, economic growth and a free, open Indo-Pacific region," it said.

Pompeo had been scheduled to make a one-day stop to "express America's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka" in the wake of the attacks, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus earlier said.

An evangelical Christian, Pompeo has frequently spoken of religious freedom concerns around the world.

Coordinated attacks in Sri Lanka on churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday killed 258 people, including 45 foreign nationals.

The government said the attacks were carried out by a little-known local Islamist extremist group, National Thowheeth Jama'ath, with videos later showing bombers pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Related Topics

India World Sri Lanka Democracy Visit Suicide Colombo Japan South Korea Sunday Christian Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

EU Might Resume Macro-Financial Assistance Program ..

few seconds

Enrique steps down as Spain coach, replaced by ass ..

5 minutes ago

Hummels returns for Dortmund reboot after Bayern a ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Court Hearing Unlikely to Change Suspected ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow says MH17 charges based on 'unfounded alleg ..

5 minutes ago

Van der Dussen give struggling South Africa hope a ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.