Pompeo Cancels Visit to Sri Lanka Ahead of G20 Summit Due to Busy Schedule - US Embassy

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has canceled his planned visit to Sri Lanka ahead of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan due to heavy schedule, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts during his upcoming visit to the Indo-Pacific region that includes accompanying President Donald J. Trump to the G20 Summit in Japan, U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is unable to visit Sri Lanka as previously announced," the statement said.

According to the statement, Pompeo hoped to visit the country at a later date to discuss cooperation between Washington and Colombo, which is based on "commitment to democracy, economic growth and a free, open Indo-Pacific region."

The G20 summit will be held in the Japanese city of Osaka from June 28-29. A few days before the event Pompeo is set to visit India to carry out preparatory works ahead of a meeting of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit.