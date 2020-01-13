UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation In Middle East, NATO's Role In Region - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:30 AM

Pompeo, Cavusoglu Discuss Situation in Middle East, NATO's Role in Region - State Dept.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talked over the phone about the situation in the middle East and the role that NATO should play in the region, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss developments in the Middle East. Secretary Pompeo reiterated the need for NATO to play a greater role in the region and stressed the U.S. commitment to the UN-facilitated peace process in Syria," the statement read.

The past two weeks brought about a new escalation of tensions in the Middle East. On January 3, the United States conducted a drone strike that killed one of Iran's top military leaders, Qasem Soleimani. Iran responded on January 8 by attacking two Iraqi bases housing US military personnel. Following the strike, the US Federal Aviation Authority banned flights over the Persian Gulf due to the "potential for miscalculation or misidentification" in the region.

