MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has challenged the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections in Venezuela on Sunday, claiming that they would not be representative of the people's opinion due to "electoral fraud."

The elections to Venezuela's National Assembly are taking place on Sunday.

"Venezuela's electoral fraud has already been committed. The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. What's happening today is a fraud and a sham, not an election," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Over 100 political parties and associations are participating in the vote. More than 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, have refused to participate in the election. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday elections.

Maduro voted earlier in the day, following up by calling on all political forces to engage in an inclusive national dialogue after the elections.