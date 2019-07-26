UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Claims US Reduced Russia's Capacity To Meddle In Elections

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said Washington had decreased Russia's capacity to impact US elections.

In an interview with Fox news, published late on Thursday, Pompeo claimed that Moscow intended to meddle in the 2018 US midterm elections.

"We were pretty effective. We certainly had safe and secure elections. And we reduced the Russians' capacity to have an impact on that election," Pompeo said.

The state secretary said that the US government was focused on preventing meddling in its elections not only by Russia but also by China, Iran and North Korea.

Donald Trump's presidency has been rocked by a probe, held by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, into his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia and Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Russia has repeatedly denied any meddling in elections in the United States or other countries.

In a Congress testimony on Wednesday, Mueller reconfirmed the results of his investigation, saying that it did not uncover evidence of any Trump-Russia collusion.

Moreover, on Thursday, the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence said in a report that it had found no evidence that any votes had been changed in the 2016 US presidential election despite what it called Russia's "extensive activity" against state and local election infrastructure.

