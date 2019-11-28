UrduPoint.com
Pompeo, Colombia's Duque Discuss Efforts To Ease Protests - State Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a telephone call with Colombian President Ivan Duque discussed his efforts to resolve the demonstrations in the Latin American country, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Pompeo spoke today with Colombian President Ivan Duque," Ortagus said. "Pompeo welcomed the national conversation that President Duque has convened in Colombia in response to recent demonstrations, recognizing it as an opportunity for the Colombian people to work together to advance peace, security, and prosperity.

"

Pompeo reaffirmed the United States' support for Colombia's efforts to facilitate peaceful demonstrations, Ortagus said.

Protests erupted in Bogota, Colombia on November 21 when about 200,000 people demonstrated against the government's proposals to change the country's pension and labor laws, the New York Times reported. The protests have grown in recent days as thousands of other Colombians demonstrate against other issues in the country such as inequality and corruption. Four people have died amid the demonstrations.

