WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) US Secretary Michael Pompeo and Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo have discussed the necessity to do more to achieve the goal of decreasing coca and cocaine production by half by 2024, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement after the meeting between the two leaders.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed recent progress on combating narcotics and the need to do more to meet the shared goal of reducing coca cultivation and cocaine production by half by the end of 2023," Ortagus said on Tuesday.

Pompeo and Trujillo also discussed the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trujillo said that Colombia will propose additional sanctions against Venezuela at an upcoming meeting of the Lima Group in Argentina.