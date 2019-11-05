WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday praised El Salvador President Nyib Bukele for recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

"I commend Nayib Bukele for recognizing Juan Guaido as the constitutional interim President of Venezuela," Pompeo said via Twitter.

On Sunday, El Salvador announced it was recognizing Guaido as Venezuela's leader and gave diplomats representing the Venezuelan government of President Nicolas Maduro 48 hours to leave the country. In response, the Venezuelan government decided to expel Salvadoran diplomats.

Pompeo noted that El Salvador has become the 57th member of US-led coalition of states that has recognized Guaido.

In January, Guaido proclaim himself to be Venezuela's interim president after disputing the results of the May 2018 election in which Maduro won.

Maduro has characterized Guaido of being a US puppet and accused the United States of attempting a coup to effectuate a change of government in Venezuela and acquire the country's oil and other resources.

Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia and numerous other countries have said they consider Maduro to be the sole, legitimate president of Venezuela.