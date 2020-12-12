WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The United States is urging the international community to punish Iran for passing a new legislation that paves the way for increased uranium enrichment and reduced cooperation with the world's nuclear watchdog, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"The international community must not reward the regime's dangerous gamesmanship with economic appeasement," Pompeo said.

The legislation, which was recently approved by Iran's Majles and Guardian Council, is "nothing more than the regime's latest ploy to use its nuclear program to try to intimidate the international community," Pompeo added.

The secretary of state warned that the legislation would result in Iran enriching uranium to the 20 percent level and in reducing what the United States considers to be "already unacceptable" levels of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The international community has been clear that Iran must begin to fully cooperate with the IAEA without further delay. Failure to do so should not be met with concessions from the international community, but rather with continued diplomatic and economic pressure and isolation of the Iranian regime," Pompeo said.