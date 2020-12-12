UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Condemns Iran's New Law On Nuclear Activities, Urges Penalties

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Pompeo Condemns Iran's New Law on Nuclear Activities, Urges Penalties

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The United States is urging the international community to punish Iran for passing a new legislation that paves the way for increased uranium enrichment and reduced cooperation with the world's nuclear watchdog, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"The international community must not reward the regime's dangerous gamesmanship with economic appeasement," Pompeo said.

The legislation, which was recently approved by Iran's Majles and Guardian Council, is "nothing more than the regime's latest ploy to use its nuclear program to try to intimidate the international community," Pompeo added.

The secretary of state warned that the legislation would result in Iran enriching uranium to the 20 percent level and in reducing what the United States considers to be "already unacceptable" levels of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The international community has been clear that Iran must begin to fully cooperate with the IAEA without further delay. Failure to do so should not be met with concessions from the international community, but rather with continued diplomatic and economic pressure and isolation of the Iranian regime," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

World Iran Nuclear United States Turkish Lira From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

2 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

2 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

2 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

2 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

2 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.