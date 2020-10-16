UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Condemns Northern Cyprus' Move To Reopen Varosha As 'Provocative' - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:30 PM

Pompeo Condemns Northern Cyprus' Move to Reopen Varosha as 'Provocative' - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a phone call with his Cypriot counterpart that the latest reopening of Varosha by Northern Cyprus is "provocative" and not consistent with efforts to conduct settlement talks, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister [Nikos] Christodoulides discussed actions taken by the 'Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' to reopen a part of the fenced-off area of Varosha," Ortagus said. "The Secretary expressed deep concern and noted such a move was provocative and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789 and not conducive to a return to settlement talks."

