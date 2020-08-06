UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Confirms Abrams To Replace Hook As US Envoy For Iran

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pompeo Confirms Abrams to Replace Hook as US Envoy for Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed on Thursday that Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook decided to leave his position and Elliot Abrams will take over.

"Brian Hook has decided to step down from his role as the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary," Pompeo said in a statement.

Top US diplomat on Venezuela Elliott Abrams will take Hook's position, he added. Abrams will be the special envoy for both countries, he added.

