ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he was on US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 25.

"As for the phone call, I was on the phone call ... I was the Secretary of State for a year and a half, I knew precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine.

It has been remarkably consistent," Pompeo said during the joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The phone call sparked a major scandal in the United States, forcing the Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.