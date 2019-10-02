UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Confirms Being On Trump's July Phone Call With Zelenskyy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:59 PM

Pompeo Confirms Being on Trump's July Phone Call With Zelenskyy

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he was on US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 25

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has confirmed that he was on US President Donald Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 25.

"As for the phone call, I was on the phone call ... I was the Secretary of State for a year and a half, I knew precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine.

It has been remarkably consistent," Pompeo said during the joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The phone call sparked a major scandal in the United States, forcing the Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure a foreign government into assisting his re-election campaign. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him.

Related Topics

Scandal Ukraine Trump United States July Democrats Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Iran Can't Realize Opportunities Due to US Sanctio ..

1 minute ago

Russia Expects to Produce 120-140Mln Tonnes of LNG ..

2 minutes ago

78 suspects arrested by Karachi South, West Zones ..

2 minutes ago

Revenue Department cell receives 297 complaints

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan calls on ..

4 minutes ago

France survive scare to beat USA 33-9 at Rugby Wor ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.