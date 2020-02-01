UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Confirms Plans To Appoint US Ambassador To Minsk In Near Future

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 01:42 PM

Pompeo Confirms Plans to Appoint US Ambassador to Minsk in Near Future

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Washington was ready to appoint its ambassador to Belarus in the near future

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Washington was ready to appoint its ambassador to Belarus in the near future.

Pompeo made the statement during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday in Minsk.

Recently, relations between Belarus and the West have been improving due to the role of Minsk in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Visits of senior US officials to Belarus have intensified, for example, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Minsk in September and held talks with Lukashenko. Hale then announced that Washington and Minsk were preparing for the mutual return of ambassadors. Currently, embassies in both countries are headed by charges d'affaires ad interim.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Minsk David Belarus September Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Locust attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contained, cro ..

57 seconds ago

Johnson Lists Boosting Healthcare, Defeating Crime ..

7 minutes ago

China virus silences Macau's bustling casinos

18 minutes ago

Mardan fruit market digitalized: Deputy Commission ..

19 minutes ago

15 high level US trade delegations to visit Pakis ..

27 minutes ago

World Cup Women's downhill cancelled after heavy s ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.