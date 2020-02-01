Pompeo Confirms Plans to Appoint US Ambassador to Minsk in Near Future

(@imziishan)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that Washington was ready to appoint its ambassador to Belarus in the near future.

Pompeo made the statement during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday in Minsk.

Recently, relations between Belarus and the West have been improving due to the role of Minsk in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Visits of senior US officials to Belarus have intensified, for example, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited Minsk in September and held talks with Lukashenko. Hale then announced that Washington and Minsk were preparing for the mutual return of ambassadors. Currently, embassies in both countries are headed by charges d'affaires ad interim.