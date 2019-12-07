Pompeo Confirms US Citizen Released After Being Detained in Iran on Espionage Charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed on Saturday that US citizen Xiyue Wang, who had been detained in Iran on spying charges for three years, was released by Tehran

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Tehran and Washington were conducting an exchange of Wang, a Chinese-American Princeton scholar, and US-held Iranian scientist Massoud Soleimani.

"Another American is coming home. Xiyue Wang, who has been held on false charges in Iran for over three years, has been released and is on his way back to the United States.

Mr. Wang will soon be reunited with his wife and son, who have missed him dearly," Pompeo wrote on his Twitter account.

He also thanked the Swiss government for facilitating the return of the detainee and Tehran for cooperating on the matter.

"We will not rest until we bring every American detained in Iran and around the world back home to their loved ones," the secretary of state added.

Switzerland mediated talks between the countries as it represents US interests in Tehran since the countries severed diplomatic relations after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.