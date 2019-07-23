UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Congratulates Barzani On Forming New Kurdistan Regional Government - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Pompeo Congratulates Barzani on Forming New Kurdistan Regional Government - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday congratulated over the telephone to Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on the forming of a new government, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"The Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister and the Kurdistan Regional Government on successful government formation," Ortagus said.

Pompeo emphasized the United States' continued appreciation for the progress in resolving outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil according to the Iraqi constitution's framework for dialogue.

The new Kurdish Regional Government was sworn earlier in July and President Nechirvan Barzani was sworn in June.

Ortagus said in the readout that Pompeo underscored in the talks the continued commitment of the United States to the government and people of Iraq.

Masrour Barzani is the son of the Kurdistan region's first President Masoud Barzani, who was elected in 2005. Current President Nechirvan Barzani is a cousin of the prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq Baghdad Progress United States June July Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

1 hour ago

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight

4 minutes ago

Four Chinese indicted in US for aiding N.Korea's w ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief stands ready to mediate Kashmir dispute i ..

4 minutes ago

Amman, Ankara Discuss Need for Mitigation of Tensi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.