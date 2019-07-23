Pompeo Congratulates Barzani on Forming New Kurdistan Regional Government - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday congratulated over the telephone to Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on the forming of a new government, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout.

"The Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister and the Kurdistan Regional Government on successful government formation," Ortagus said.

Pompeo emphasized the United States' continued appreciation for the progress in resolving outstanding issues between Baghdad and Erbil according to the Iraqi constitution's framework for dialogue.

The new Kurdish Regional Government was sworn earlier in July and President Nechirvan Barzani was sworn in June.

Ortagus said in the readout that Pompeo underscored in the talks the continued commitment of the United States to the government and people of Iraq.

Masrour Barzani is the son of the Kurdistan region's first President Masoud Barzani, who was elected in 2005. Current President Nechirvan Barzani is a cousin of the prime minister.