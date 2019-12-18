UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Congratulates New Finish Prime Minister Marin In Phone Call - US State Department

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 03:30 AM

Pompeo Congratulates New Finish Prime Minister Marin in Phone Call - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone call congratulated new Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin for assuming her new role as the head of the government, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Secretary Pompeo congratulated Prime Minister Marin on her new role," Ortagus said in the release on Tuesday.

Pompeo and Marin touched on a variety of issues of mutual interest, including their views on Transatlantic unity, Finland's leadership in 5G technology and prospects for continued cooperation between both countries, Ortagus said.

On December 10, the Finish Parliament approved Marin as the country's prime minister. At the age of 34, Marin is the world's youngest prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Parliament Finland 5G December Government Unity Foods Limited Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

4 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

4 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

5 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.