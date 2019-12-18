Pompeo Congratulates New Finish Prime Minister Marin in Phone Call - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a telephone call congratulated new Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin for assuming her new role as the head of the government, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Secretary Pompeo congratulated Prime Minister Marin on her new role," Ortagus said in the release on Tuesday.

Pompeo and Marin touched on a variety of issues of mutual interest, including their views on Transatlantic unity, Finland's leadership in 5G technology and prospects for continued cooperation between both countries, Ortagus said.

On December 10, the Finish Parliament approved Marin as the country's prime minister. At the age of 34, Marin is the world's youngest prime minister.