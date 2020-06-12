UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Congratulates Russian Citizens On Russia Day, Praises WWII Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Russian citizens on the Russia Day, which is celebrated on Friday, and praised the US-USSR cooperation during World War II.

"On behalf of the U.S. government and the American people, I congratulate the citizens of Russia as you celebrate 'Russia Day.' On this holiday, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Declaration of Russian State Sovereignty, which recognized the democratic aspirations and sovereignty of the people of Russia, their centuries of history, culture, and traditions, and their inalienable right to a life of dignity," Pompeo said in a statement on late Thursday issued by the White House.

The secretary of state stressed that the US-USSR cooperation had allowed the world to defeat Nazism 75 years ago.

"As the global community marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the United States honors the shared sacrifice of all those who worked to defeat Nazism, including the millions of Russian soldiers and civilians who endured enormous suffering and loss of life. We must never forget that it was ultimately the cooperation of great nations, including our two countries, that brought an end to Nazi aggression in Europe," Pompeo said.

Russia celebrates June 12 as a national holiday to commemorate the anniversary of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic that took place on June 12, 1990.

