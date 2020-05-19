(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election and praised the island nation for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election and praised the island nation for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"I would like to congratulate Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of her second term as Taiwan's President.

Her re-election by a huge margin shows that she has earned the respect, admiration, and trust of the people on Taiwan. Her courage and vision in leading Taiwan's vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world," Pompeo said. "The recent COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for the international community to see why Taiwan's pandemic-response model is worthy of emulation."