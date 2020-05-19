UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Congratulates Taiwan's Tsai On Re-Election, Praises COVID-19 Response - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Pompeo Congratulates Taiwan's Tsai on Re-Election, Praises COVID-19 Response - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election and praised the island nation for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election and praised the island nation for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"I would like to congratulate Dr. Tsai Ing-wen on the commencement of her second term as Taiwan's President.

Her re-election by a huge margin shows that she has earned the respect, admiration, and trust of the people on Taiwan. Her courage and vision in leading Taiwan's vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world," Pompeo said. "The recent COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for the international community to see why Taiwan's pandemic-response model is worthy of emulation."

Related Topics

World Democracy Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Endangered Sumatran tiger found dead in Indonesia

8 minutes ago

Sania outlines process for reaching out to 6 milli ..

5 minutes ago

Construction of 3 roads approved in meeting

5 minutes ago

EasyJet reveals cyber attack on nine million clien ..

5 minutes ago

IOM Reaffirms Need for Inclusion, Fighting Anti-Mi ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrests drug peddler in Mithi

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.