Pompeo Congratulates UK's Johnson On Appointment, Says Ready To Advance Shared Agenda

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 32 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:46 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as prime minister of the United Kingdom, emphasizing Washington's readiness to cooperate on promoting the two countries' shared agenda

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as prime minister of the United Kingdom, emphasizing Washington's readiness to cooperate on promoting the two countries' shared agenda.

"Congratulations @BorisJohnson on being officially appointed as new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by Queen Elizabeth II today! The US remains committed to working together to advance our shared agenda," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II earlier in the day accepted Theresa May's resignation as prime minister and appointed Johnson, former London mayor and UK foreign secretary, as the new head of the Cabinet.

Johnson's appointment follows his victory on Tuesday in the Conservative Party leadership contest. In accordance with the protocol, Johnson was received by Queen Elizabeth II and asked to form the government.

