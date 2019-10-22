UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Coordinates Iran Policy With Japan's Foreign Minister - State Department

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:50 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed coordinating policies on Iran with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a media note on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed coordinating policies on Iran with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a media note on Tuesday.

"Secretary Michael Pompeo spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi today to discuss coordination on Iran," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the strength of the US-Japan alliance."

The conversation was held the day after the Japanese government denied reports that, together with France, it had proposed a joint plan to provide Iran with a loan of about $18.4 billion if Tehran returned to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear agreement.

"The messages do not correspond to the reality," Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said at a briefing in Tokyo on Monday.

The Mainichi newspaper earlier reported that Japan decided to support France's initiative announced this summer to provide Iran $15 billion in aid after Tehran demanded an increase in loans to compensate for the negative impact of tougher sanctions, and increase the amount to about $18.42 billion.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iran with comprehensive sanctions.

