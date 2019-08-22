Pompeo, Danish Foreign Minister Discuss Boosting Cooperation in Arctic - State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Danish counterpart during a phone conversation discussed the possibility of the two countries "including Greenland" boosting cooperation in the Arctic, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

President Donald Trump postponed a trip to Denmark after Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen slammed the US president's idea to buy Greenland.

"Pompeo spoke by phone today with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod regarding the postponement of President Trump's travel to Denmark. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Denmark's cooperation as one of the United States' allies and Denmark's contributions to address shared global security priorities. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kofod also discussed strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - in the Arctic," Ortagus said Wednesday.