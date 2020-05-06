Pompeo Declines to Confirm Plans to Visit Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press conference on Wednesday declined to confirm plans that he is scheduled to visit Israel next week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press conference on Wednesday declined to confirm plans that he is scheduled to visit Israel next week.

"I don't have any travel to confirm, but I think in the upcoming hours and days you'll see an announcement," Pompeo said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that Pompeo is scheduled to visit Israel on May 12 to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the opposition leader of the Blue and White political alliance Benny Gantz.

Israel has already begun to ease its novel coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions by reopening some businesses and allowing residents to partially socialize.