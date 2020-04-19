UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Decries Arrest Of Hong Kong Activists Suspected Of Organizing 2019 Protests

Pompeo Decries Arrest of Hong Kong Activists Suspected of Organizing 2019 Protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has slammed the recent arrest of Hong Kong opposition activists suspected of organizing last year's unauthorized rallies and accused Beijing of violating the region's autonomy.

On Saturday, Hong Kong police detained 14 prominent opposition supporters who are suspected of organizing and participating in the 2019 unauthorized protests, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

"The United States condemns the arrest of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to 'enjoy a high degree of autonomy," Pompeo said in a statement late on Saturday.

Hong Kong, a former UK colony, was gripped by violent protests since June of 2019. Numerous demonstrators initially took to the streets to protest a proposed extradition bill, but protests continued and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in October.

Beijing has said that the situation in Hong Kong was the result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the local authorities to avert violence and restore order.

