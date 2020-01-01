Pompeo Delays Visit to Uzbekistan Amid Baghdad Unrest

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has postponed indefinitely his trip to Central Asia's Uzbekistan after a US strike on a Shiite militia in Iraq prompted protests in Baghdad

The paramilitary group's supporters continued rallying outside the US embassy on Wednesday after the US strikes on Kataib Hezbollah killed dozens of fighters. Pompeo said Tuesday night that the staff were kept safe by extra marines but did not rule out that the siege could disrupt his travel plans.

"It was agreed that an official visit to Uzbekistan of a US delegation headed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from January 5-6, 2020... will be delayed indefinitely," the Uzbekistani Foreign Ministry said.

Pompeo was to set out this week on a trip to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Cyprus. In Uzbekistan, he was to meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and take part in a Central Asia-US ministerial meeting to discuss economic cooperation and Afghanistan.