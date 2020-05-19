Pompeo Denies Firing Inspector General Linick Was in Retaliation for Probing Him - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not know that State Department Inspector General Steve Linick was investigating him and he denied that Linick's firing was any kind of retaliation, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

Pompeo said President Donald Trump had fired Linick, an almost six-year veteran in the job, at his personal request because he felt Linick's work was undermining the State Department's work, the report said.

In his telephone interview with the newspaper, Pompeo denied that he made the request in any way as some kind of political retaliation against the Inspector General.

Pompeo also said Linick had not been performing constructively or adequately in his role.

However, in his appearance before the US House of Representatives Appropriations Committee in 2019, Linick said in his first five years in the job, his office had put out over 600 reports and identified $1.7 billion in potential savings.

Linick's firing has set off a political fire storm and Senator Chuck Grassley, a member of Trump's own Republican Party earlier in the day sent the US president a letter asking him to explain the decision to let Linick go.

Also, on Monday, Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee suggested that Linick may have been fired because he was looking into Trump's emergency declaration to permit an $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia.