Pompeo Denies Soleimani Came to Iraq on Diplomatic Mission

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied that the top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani could be on a diplomatic mission in Iraq where he was killed in an airstrike

"Anybody here believe that? Is there any history that would indicate that it is remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order, Qasem Soleimani, had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission?" Pompeo told reporters.

"We know that wasn't true."

Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in Baghdad last Friday in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran has vowed to avenge Soleimani, but Trump has promised a "fast and very hard" response in case of retaliation.