UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Denies Soleimani Came To Iraq On Diplomatic Mission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:32 PM

Pompeo Denies Soleimani Came to Iraq on Diplomatic Mission

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied that the top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani could be on a diplomatic mission in Iraq where he was killed in an airstrike

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied that the top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani could be on a diplomatic mission in Iraq where he was killed in an airstrike.

"Anybody here believe that? Is there any history that would indicate that it is remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order, Qasem Soleimani, had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission?" Pompeo told reporters.

"We know that wasn't true."

Soleimani, who led the Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force, was killed in Baghdad last Friday in a US drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Iran has vowed to avenge Soleimani, but Trump has promised a "fast and very hard" response in case of retaliation.

Related Topics

Drone Iraq Trump Baghdad National University Top Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Anti-IS Coalition's Presence in Iraq Considered Il ..

2 minutes ago

US Believes Iran Undermining Peace Process in Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

50 minutes ago

Oil Down Most Since 2020 Start as Some Argue Marke ..

8 minutes ago

Round-the-clock opening of Torkham border multipli ..

8 minutes ago

Dual nationality of Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.