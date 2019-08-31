The United States on Friday denounced a former FARC rebel commander in Colombia for calling for a return to arms and supported prosecution of anyone who has committed crimes

"We strongly repudiate recent calls by some individuals to abandon the FARC's commitments under the 2016 peace accord and engage in further terrorism and violence," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.