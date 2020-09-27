Pompeo Discussed Eastern Mediterranean Tensions With NATO Chief Ahead of Greece Visit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of NATO Alliance unity ahead of a meeting with top Greek diplomat Nikos Dendias in Thessaloniki on Monday.

"Pleased to speak today with @NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg to discuss de-escalation of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and reiterate the importance of NATO Alliance unity," Pompeo said in a tweet.

According to a seperate State Department statement attributed to Spokeswoman Morgan Ortega, Pompeo also welcomed the prospective resumption of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece.

"Secretary Pompeo welcomed the September 22 announcements by the leaders of Greece and Turkey of the resumption of exploratory talks and urged the need to reduce tensions," Ortega's statement read.

The Turkish-Greek tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated after Ankara began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in early August. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone and has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, vowing to protect its sovereign rights by all means.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey have been engaged in a prolonged dispute over the offshore drilling rights since the discovery of the first gas deposits off the coast of the island in 2011, with Ankara rejecting the exclusive economic zone claims of Nicosia.