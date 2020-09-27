UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Discussed Eastern Mediterranean Tensions With NATO Chief Ahead Of Greece Visit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 09:10 PM

Pompeo Discussed Eastern Mediterranean Tensions With NATO Chief Ahead of Greece Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the importance of NATO Alliance unity ahead of a meeting with top Greek diplomat Nikos Dendias in Thessaloniki on Monday.

"Pleased to speak today with @NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg to discuss de-escalation of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and reiterate the importance of NATO Alliance unity," Pompeo said in a tweet.

According to a seperate State Department statement attributed to Spokeswoman Morgan Ortega, Pompeo also welcomed the prospective resumption of exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece.

"Secretary Pompeo welcomed the September 22 announcements by the leaders of Greece and Turkey of the resumption of exploratory talks and urged the need to reduce tensions," Ortega's statement read.

The Turkish-Greek tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean escalated after Ankara began exploration drilling in the Greek-claimed waters in early August. Greece considers this territory to be its exclusive economic zone and has mobilized its armed forces to high alert, vowing to protect its sovereign rights by all means.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey have been engaged in a prolonged dispute over the offshore drilling rights since the discovery of the first gas deposits off the coast of the island in 2011, with Ankara rejecting the exclusive economic zone claims of Nicosia.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Alert Nicosia Thessaloniki Ankara Alliance Cyprus Greece August September Gas Sunday All Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;Women Peace and Security Training Programme& ..

10 minutes ago

&#039;Little Hearts&#039; for Sudan performs 27 ca ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Government Human Resources Department joins ..

25 minutes ago

Operation Smile UAE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi pr ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.