Pompeo Discussed Gulf Rift, Iran Threat With Qatari Foreign Minister - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 12:42 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed on Monday with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani the need to resolve a dispute between Arab monarchies of the Gulf and further counter Iran's influence in the region, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed on Monday with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani the need to resolve a dispute between Arab monarchies of the Gulf and further counter Iran's influence in the region, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"They discussed the regional momentum to advance peace and prosperity, the need to overcome divisions within the Gulf and further combat Iran's destabilizing effect on the region, and Qatar's effort to support stability and economic development in Gaza," Ortagus said.

Pompeo and Al Thani, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, co-chaired their countries' delegations at the Third Annual US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates severed relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the country over its support of Islamist groups that they view as terrorist organizations.

"To close the door to increased Iranian meddling, it's past time to find a solution to the Gulf rift. The Trump administration is eager to see this dispute resolved and to reopen Qatar's air and land borders currently blocked by other Gulf states," Pompeo said in his earlier remarks. "I look forward to progress on this issue."

He also praised Qatar for promoting stability in the Middle East through delivering multimillion aid to Gaza and taking part in regional efforts to de-escalate tensions in Syria and Lebanon. Pompeo thanked Qatar for hosting Afghan peace negotiations.

