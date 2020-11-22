Pompeo Discussed Renewal of UAE-Israel Relations With UAE Foreign Minister - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have discussed the progress in normalizing UAE-Israeli relations, Deputy Spokesman of the US State Department Deputy Cale Brown said on Saturday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed discussed the progress of the UAE's normalization of relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords Declaration and issues of bilateral concern, including security cooperation and countering Iran's malign influence in the region, as well as that of China," Brown said.

The spokesman added that the sides also welcomed the October 23 ceasefire agreement signed by Libyan rival parties and stressed the need for unity among the Gulf countries.

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered peace agreement, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries, which had been earlier marred by the Arab-Israeli confrontation triggered by the Palestine issue.

According to the Abraham Accords Declaration signed by the US, UAE and Israel on August 13, the signatory parties recognized the importance of peace in the Middle East, based on mutual understanding, and encouraged the promotion of interfaith dialogue among Christians, Muslims and Jews.