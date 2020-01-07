UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Discussed With Zelenskyy Middle East, Support For Ukraine - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pompeo Discussed with Zelenskyy Middle East, Support for Ukraine - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the developments in the middle East that postponed his trip to Kyiv and reiterated American support for Ukrainian sovereignty, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today to discuss postponement of his trip to Ukraine. The two discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Secretary appreciated Ukraine's condemnation of the attack on the US Embassy in Baghdad," the statement said.

Initially, Pompeo was scheduled to visit Ukraine last week but had to postpone the trip due to rising tensions in Iraq, where the US drone strike killed the top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Pompeo also reiterated US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and underscored long-term strategic partnership between the countries, the statement said.

