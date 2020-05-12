UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Discusses Addressing Cause Of COVID-19 With Australia, 5 Other States - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Pompeo Discusses Addressing Cause of COVID-19 With Australia, 5 Other States - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the foreign ministers of Australia, Brazil, India, Japan, South Korea and Israel discussed the causes of the coronavirus pandemic and how to prevent future outbreaks, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Monday.

"Pompeo and his counterparts discussed the importance of international cooperation, transparency, and accountability in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and in addressing its causes.  They also discussed collaboration toward preventing future global health crises, [and] reaffirming the importance of the rules-based international order," Ortagus said in a readout of the video conference.

The United States and Australia have both been highly critical of China's handling of the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. Pompeo and US President Donald Trump have claimed that they have evidence the virus came from a lab in Wuhan.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week reiterated that COVID-19's published genomic sequence proves the virus's origin is natural and not a laboratory construct. The WHO has also said its declaration of a global health emergency earlier this year gave countries enough time to respond appropriately, while Beijing maintains it provided information in a timely fashion.

Related Topics

India World Australia Israel China Trump Wuhan Beijing Brazil Japan South Korea United States From Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

16 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

5 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

5 minutes ago

New York State Regions to Begin Partial Reopening ..

5 minutes ago

Egyptian Medics Confirm 346 New COVID-19 Cases - S ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.