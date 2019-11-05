UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Discusses Cooperation Against Iran With Qatari Defense Minister - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Pompeo Discusses Cooperation Against Iran With Qatari Defense Minister - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Minister of State for Defense and Security Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiya discussed close cooperation against Iran, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and the Minister discussed the importance of a united Gulf Cooperation Council in standing against the Iranian regime's destabilizing behavior, which continues to foment discord in the region," the readout said.

Pompeo and Al Attiya also discussed other bilateral and regional issues, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, the readout also said.

At the meeting, Pompeo thanked Al Attiya for Qatar's continued close partnership and cooperation on a range of issues, the readout added.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Iraq Qatar Lebanon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

56 minutes ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

1 hour ago

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

3 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.