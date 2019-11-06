Pompeo Discusses Cooperation Against Iran With Qatari Defense Minister - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Minister of State for Defense and Security Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiya discussed close cooperation against Iran, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and the Minister discussed the importance of a united Gulf Cooperation Council in standing against the Iranian regime's destabilizing behavior, which continues to foment discord in the region," the readout said.

Pompeo and Al Attiya also discussed other bilateral and regional issues, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, the readout also said.

At the meeting, Pompeo thanked Al Attiya for Qatar's continued close partnership and cooperation on a range of issues, the readout added.