Pompeo Discusses Cooperation In NATO With Estonia Prime Minister - US State Dept.

Pompeo Discusses Cooperation in NATO With Estonia Prime Minister - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas the two states' partnership within NATO and other international organizations, Department od State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Ratas discussed the importance of the US-Estonian partnership within the NATO alliance and international organizations," Ortagus said.

Pompeo expressed gratitude to Estonia for its leadership on the Three Seas Initiative that he characterized as "an effort that will contribute to economic growth and energy security in Europe."

The Three Seas Initiative is a top-level forum of 12 European states established in 2015 with a declared goal to expand cross-border cooperation in energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and other economic fields in the area between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas.

