Pompeo Discusses COVID-19 Response With Bangladesh Foreign Minister - US State Dept.

Pompeo Discusses COVID-19 Response With Bangladesh Foreign Minister - US State Dept.



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Masud bin Momen discussed over the telephone bilateral cooperation in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as the issue of Rohingya refugees, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the conversation on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Masud bin Momen to reaffirm the importance of the US-Bangladesh relationship and discuss our continued cooperation to address the COVID-19 pandemic," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Momen reviewed the more than $43 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided thus far to Bangladesh and discussed Bangladesh's critical role in the international response to the pandemic by manufacturing emergency medical and protective supplies.

"

Pompeo also praised Bangladesh for hosting Rohingya refugees and noted Washington's financial support to ease the Rohingya crisis.

"The United States has contributed nearly $820 million in humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya crisis, most of which is for programs within Bangladesh," Ortagus said. "The two leaders renewed commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Burma."

Bangladesh, the most densely populated country in the world, also hosts the world's largest refugee camp near Cox's Bazar housing some 860,000 Rohungya. A month ago, local officials reported the first novel coronavirus cases among the Rohingya refugees.

More Stories From World

