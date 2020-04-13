Pompeo Discusses COVID-19 With Ethiopian Prime Minister - State Department

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed the fight against the new coronavirus with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout after phone talk between the two leaders on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed the fight against the new coronavirus with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout after phone talk between the two leaders on Monday.

"Secretary Pompeo thanked the Prime Minister and Ethiopian Airlines for their continued support to provide flights to American citizens stranded overseas by the COVID-19 pandemic," Ortagus said. "The Secretary underscored the United States' commitment to supporting Ethiopia and working with international partners to respond to the ongoing public health emergency.

"

The two leaders also discussed the bilateral relationship between the two nations and further cooperation on regional issues.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 1.87 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 116,000 have succumbed to the deadly disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.