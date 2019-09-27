Pompeo Discusses Indo-Pacific With Australia, India, Japan Counterparts - State Department

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan joint efforts to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific region, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with his counterparts from India and Japan joint efforts to promote an open and free Indo-Pacific region, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"Pompeo met with the foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan in New York to discuss collective efforts to advance a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

The four officials reaffirmed during the meeting their countries' shared commitment to close cooperation on maritime security, quality infrastructure and regional connectivity in support of a rules-based order that promotes stability, growth and economic prosperity, the statement said.

The officials also discussed counter-terrorism, cyber security and reaffirmed their strong support for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) centrality and the ASEAN-led regional architecture, the statement added.

They pledged to continue Indo-Pacific coordination and said they look forward to their countries' senior officials meeting on the sidelines of the November 2019 East Asia Summit in Bangkok, according to the statement.