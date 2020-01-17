Pompeo Discusses Iran, Afghan Peace Process With Pakistani Counterpart - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday discussed issues regarding Iran and the Afghan peace process, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today in Washington," the release said. "Secretary Pompeo and Minister Qureshi discussed a range of issues, including Iran's malign activities in the region, the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process.

Ortagus said the two officials also discussed expanding the economic ties between the United States and Pakistan.

Qureshi also said that although there has been progress in the Afghan peace process, more work must be done. He also emphasized the importance for the United States and coalition partners to remain engaged in Afghanistan in order to help rebuild the country, according to the release.

On Thursday, Qureshi said he will convey to officials in Washington, Tehran and Riyadh that Pakistan will not be part of any conflict in the Persian Gulf region.