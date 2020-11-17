UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Discusses Iran, China With French President - US State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:40 AM

Pompeo Discusses Iran, China With French President - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Iran's "destabilizing behavior," efforts to counter China and the importance of NATO unity, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Macron discussed significant threats to global security, efforts to counter violent extremism, Iran's destabilizing behavior, and Hizballah's malign influence in Lebanon," Brown said on Monday.

Pompeo emphasized the importance of maintaining unity in NATO and highlighted the strong cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as efforts to counter China.

Related Topics

NATO Iran China Paris Lebanon Unity Foods Limited Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

3 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

3 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

3 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

4 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.