Pompeo Discusses Iran, China With French President - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris Iran's "destabilizing behavior," efforts to counter China and the importance of NATO unity, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Macron discussed significant threats to global security, efforts to counter violent extremism, Iran's destabilizing behavior, and Hizballah's malign influence in Lebanon," Brown said on Monday.

Pompeo emphasized the importance of maintaining unity in NATO and highlighted the strong cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as efforts to counter China.