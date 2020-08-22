UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Discusses Iran Threat, UAE Peace Deal With New Israel Envoy To UN - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:03 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Iran's ongoing regional threat and the peace accords signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Israel's new ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met today with Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo congratulated Ambassador Erdan on his appointment at the United Nations and discussed US and Israeli efforts to counter Iran's malign influence in the region.

Pompeo also congratulated the ambassador on the Abraham Accords concluded earlier this month between Israel and the UAE and described them as a "historic achievement," the statement said.

Pompeo and Erdan also discussed the importance of continued US-Israel cooperation at the United Nations to advance security, commerce and stability in the Middle East, the statement added.

