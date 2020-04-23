UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Discusses Pharmaceutical, Medical Supplies With Indian Counterpart - State Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:50 PM

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) and secure vital pharmaceutical and medical supplies, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) and secure vital pharmaceutical and medical supplies, State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout on Thursday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Minister Jaishankar discussed bilateral and international cooperation to contain and mitigate COVID-19, including ensuring the availability of pharmaceutical and medical supplies," Ortagus said.

India has been on coronavirus lockdown since March 25.

On March 11, the World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 2.6 million people worldwide have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus disease. The global death toll stands at 184,643.

