Pompeo Discusses Plans To Fight COVID-19 With Sulutan Of Oman - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed bilateral cooperation to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with Oman Sultan Hathaim bin Tarik al-Said, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a read out on Monday.

"Secretary of State Michael Pompeo spoke today with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al-Said," Ortagus said. "Secretary Pompeo and Sultan Haitham discussed US and Omani efforts to contain and mitigate COVID-19.

Pompeo also thanked the Sultan for Oman's strong partnership with the United States, the readout said.

Pompeo and Sultan Haithani discussed the importance of continued US-Omani cooperation to advance prosperity, security, commerce and stability in the region, the readout added.

